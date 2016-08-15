New Website for Condo Listings in Brickell City Centre

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2016 --Home61 has launched a new website designed to make the Miami real estate experience easy and enjoyable. The site was built to make finding condos for rent or for sale at Brickell City Centre. With brickellcitycentrecondosforsale.com, you will find furnished 1, 2 bedrooms and penthouses for sale or rent at Brickell City Centre. The multifunctional property includes residential condos spanning multiple blocks in the Brickell neighborhood.



Brickell City Centre has multiple towers with residences for rent or sale in Brickell. Brickell, known first as the financial district in Downtown Miami, now has developments such as Brickell City Centre with condos, office spaces, restaurants and retail. Everything you need for Miami living is found with Brickell City Centre at the epicenter of Downtown Miami, Miami Beach and other Miami must-haves within minutes.



About Home61

Home61 is a tech company dedicated making the Miami home-buying experience simple and enjoyable. Olivier Grinda, the founder and CEO of Home61 says "We believe brickellcitycentrecondosforsale.com is the destination on the web that will help people looking to rent or buy in Brickell City Centre experience a streamlined real estate transaction." Visitors to the site can speak with qualified experts to consult about the property, neighborhood and other questions related to finding their Miami home.



In real time, homebuyers can explore exactly what the building has to offer including floorplans, the surrounding neighborhood, and top of the line amenities. The site is a great resource for those looking to buy or rent in Brickell City Centre.



See www.brickellcitycentrecondosforsale.com or www.home61.com for more details.