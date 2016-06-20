New Website Launch: Primary Resource for Alabama's Alcohol Treatment Centers

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2016 --Alcoholtreatmentcentersalabama.com's mission is to create Alabama's primary venue to find the perfect alcohol treatment center for you. We don't want any individual to be alone in fighting alcohol abuse.



At Alcohol Treatment Centers Alabama, the goal is to provide more than just access to the top addiction and rehabilitation centers in Alabama, our goal is also to provide you with hope. Extensive research has shown that those who have undergone inpatient treatment at a qualified facility have a much greater chance of maintaining long-term sobriety than those who refuse care. Each patient may require different treatment options, and there is a center in the Alaska region that can provide these specialized programs. Take time to explore the vast amount of resources available to you, as our Alabama network is constantly growing. By taking the time to explore your options, you can finally put an end to alcohol addiction.



The newly launched alcoholtreatmentcentersalabama.com allows addicts and their loved ones to search for their ideal treatment centers to battle addiction. Like many addictions, alcohol dependency is characterized by loss of control over the use of the substance and continued use despite negative consequences. As the disease progresses, it causes increasing degrees of difficulty for the individual, disrupting relationships, academic pursuits and career goals.



In addition to being the primary venue to search for drug treatment centers, this newly launched website allows visitors to research about treatment, recovery, beginning the process, etc.



About Drug Treatment Centers Alabama

The founders of this new website understand the importance of an addict feeling safe in their environments. Many addicts who are considering entering an alcohol rehabilitation program may be afraid. Through the sharing of honest experiences and detailed journeys, fear can be diminished and the addict will feel less alone. Ultimately, Alcohol Treatment Centers Alabama spreads the message that no person is alone in his or her substance abuse journey.



It is time to break the stigma and have a great resource to find the perfect drug treatment center in Alabama.



Visit www.alcoholtreatmentcentersalabama.com to learn more. Or call 800-331-2248 today.