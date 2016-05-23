New Website Launch: Primary Source for Illinois Alcohol Treatment Centers

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --AlcoholTreatmentCentersIllinois.com's mission is to create Illinois' primary venue to find the perfect alcohol treatment center for you. We don't want any individual to be alone in fighting alcohol abuse.



Illinois reports that 37,126 drivers are arrested annually for drunk driving in the state. Addiction to alcohol is an epidemic in the U.S. affecting millions of individuals and their families. People of all ages experiment with drugs and alcohol for a variety of reasons, often times being unaware of the long lasting damage that can occur. As the addiction begins to worsen, it can affect every area of the person's life. In many of these situations, the addict considers reaching out for help but may not know where to turn.



The newly launched AlcoholTreatmentCentersIllinois.com allows addicts and their loved ones to search for their ideal treatment centers to battle addiction. Like many addictions, alcohol dependency is characterized by loss of control over the use of the substance and continued use despite negative consequences. As the disease progresses, it causes increasing degrees of difficulty for the individual, disrupting relationships, academic pursuits and career goals.



In addition to being the primary venue to search for treatment centers, this newly launched website allows visitors to research about treatment, recovery, beginning the process, etc.



At Alcohol Treatment Centers Illinois, the goal is to provide more than just access to the top addiction and rehabilitation centers in Illinois, our goal is also to provide you with hope. Extensive research has shown that those who have undergone inpatient treatment at a qualified facility have a much greater chance of maintaining long-term sobriety than those who refuse care.



The founders of this new website understand the importance of an addict feeling safe in their environments. Many addicts who are considering entering a drug rehabilitation program may be afraid. Through the sharing of honest experiences and detailed journeys, fear can be diminished and the addict will feel less alone. Ultimately, Alcohol Treatment Centers Illinois spreads the message that no person is alone in his or her substance abuse journey.



It is time to break the stigma and have a great resource to find the perfect Illinois treatment center.



Visit alcoholtreatmentcentersillinois.com today to learn more.