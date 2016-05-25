New Website Launch: Primary Source for Illinois Drug Treatment Centers

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2016 --DrugTreatmentCentersIllinois.com's mission is to create Illinois' primary venue to find the perfect drug treatment center for you. We don't want any individual to be alone in fighting drug abuse.



Illinois reports The nonmedical use of prescription medications is a rising health problem in the United States. While many people may use prescription drugs responsibly, it is estimated that around half of those who have taken the medications have used them for nonmedical purposes at least once in their lives. Prescription drug addiction is characterized by using the medication in a way that was not originally intended by a medical professional.



The newly launched DrugTreatmentCentersIllinois.com allows addicts and their loved ones to search for their ideal treatment centers to battle addiction. Like many addictions, drug dependency is characterized by loss of control over the use of the substance and continued use despite negative consequences. As the disease progresses, it causes increasing degrees of difficulty for the individual, disrupting relationships, academic pursuits and career goals.



In addition to being the primary venue to search for treatment centers, this newly launched website allows visitors to research about treatment, recovery, beginning the process, etc.



About Drug Treatment Centers Illinois

At Drug Treatment Centers Illinois, the goal is to provide more than just access to the top addiction and rehabilitation centers in Illinois, our goal is also to provide you with hope. Extensive research has shown that those who have undergone inpatient treatment at a qualified facility have a much greater chance of maintaining long-term sobriety than those who refuse care.



The founders of this new website understand the importance of an addict feeling safe in their environments. Many addicts who are considering entering a drug rehabilitation program may be afraid. Through the sharing of honest experiences and detailed journeys, fear can be diminished and the addict will feel less alone. Ultimately, Drug Treatment Centers Illinois spreads the message that no person is alone in his or her substance abuse journey.



It is time to break the stigma and have a great resource to find the perfect Illinois drug treatment center.



Visit drugtreatmentcentersillinois.com today to learn more.