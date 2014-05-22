New Website Launches Today Which Reveals a Smarter Way to Get Rich

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2014 --Smart Way, the highly accredited team of online marketers and entrepreneurs, have today announced the launch of their new site ‘SmartWayToGetRich.com’. Unlike other internet quick rich schemes, which offer the world and provide very little, the Smart Way Team have a proven track record as the art of making a recurring, sustainable income online is down to partnering with other, highly successful marketers that have ‘been there and done it’.



“Get rich schemes are a dime a dozen and most do not really work or are scams,” said Ezam Marjan, CEO of the Smart Way Team. “We really are excited about our new site SmartWayToGetRich.com as we’re associated with the highly acclaimed online marketer, Dean Holland, who has a proven track record at helping anyone that is serious about making money online.”



Dean Holland - who is from the UK - is actively seeking partners to use his Private Internet Income System, which has already helped many bank thousands of Dollars daily. The Smart Way Team advise all that are interested in making money, to click on this link - http://goo.gl/jip9zU. Anyone that is interested will also receive a bonus video bootcamp, which demonstrates how Dean Holland’s partners are making $100, $300, $1,000 and even $1,200 per day online using his easy to follow income system.



Testimonials from Successful Partners



“I was always skeptical about schemes that claimed to make you rich instantly. Thankfully, the Smart Way Team and Dean Holland ensure success as long as you’re willing to work hard. If you are, the results are truly amazing!” said Paul Kellog, Partner of Dean Holland’s Private Internet Income System.



“I can’t thank the Smart Way Team enough for putting me in touch with Dean Holland and his outstanding Private Internet Income System,” said Patricia Panayiotou, Partner of Dean Holland’s Private Internet Income System. “I was made redundant in December 2013 and found this scheme through the Smart Way Team. Since then, I have already made half my yearly salary in just 3 months! Thank you Smart Way Team!”



For more information on the Private Internet Income System, visit - http://goo.gl/jip9zU.



About Smart Way Team (http://SmartWayToGetRich.com)

The Smart Way Team is an established company that assists its customers make money online. The firm was founded in 2014 by Ezam Marjan, who serves the company as its CEO. The Smart Way Team is headquartered in KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA. The Smart Way Team provides unparalleled customer service, ensuring it continues to foster stronger relationships with both its customers and partners locally and internationally.



To see how The Smart Way Team can promote success through its online marketing partners and programs, visit their website – http://smartwaytogetrich.com and click here.



Press Contact

Ezam Marjan

+60197309882

ezam@smartwaytogetrich.com

http://smartwaytogetrich.com