New Website Rebrands Martin Healthcare Group Companies, Creates One Easy Access Point

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2014 --Martin Healthcare Group (MHG) has been formed to market its five already well respected healthcare divisions known as: Physician Staffing, Community Hospitalists, Community Intensivists, Main Street Locums and Northeast Ohio Group Practice.



Each division continues to operate independently under the same name, working closely with customers who have come to respect each company over the past 40 years. Now under a common MHG banner, all five organizations can be accessed via a single easy-to-use portal, MHG’s newly designed and rebranded website, www.theMHG.com



“We have always adapted to the ever-changing healthcare field and our new website is another example of that” says R. Anthony Bernardo, President “The website clearly communicates our customer-focused mission, and is a central access point for recruitment and client -services.”



About Martin Healthcare Group

MHG is a family-owned business dedicated to recruiting and retaining exceptional medical professionals, from physicians to managers. MHG customizes each staffing program to improve patient care and patient outcomes in a cost effective manner.