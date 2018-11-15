New Website Seeks to Draw Previous Users of Craigslist and Backpage

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2018 --Earlier this year, Backpage, a popular classified-ad webpage, was suddenly seized by the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation. A few days later, Craigslist, another similar website, promptly shut down their "personals" section. The reason? Critics argued these listing websites helped facilitate sex trafficking, particularly of women and minors; they said you could buy anything from a couch to a rental unit to sex.



In the years leading up to these closures, both sites received continual criticism for their "personals" sections, where the titles male seeking female or female looking for a good time were commonplace. Instead of encouraging grown, consenting individuals, critics argued these websites helped sex traffickers or pimps sell unwilling victims for sex. Unfortunately, the impact of these sites' closures on the issue of human and sex trafficking has not been widely proven or publicized.



However, when either of these sites closed, another issue was created. Thousands of individuals looking for consensual sexual encounters or companionship were unfortunately forced to abandon a safe, virtual way of meeting and screening potential hook-ups.



But now, a Craigslist and Backpage replacement has emerged. DoublelistPersonals, the new website in question, seeks to "provide a safe place where people can connect and express their sexuality without being judged for their appearance or their sexual orientation."



DoublelistPersonals launched in September with the hope of providing a safe alternative to consent adults looking to make connections with others in their local area. This Backpage alternative has an extensive "posting guidelines & code of conduct" available on their webpage.



These guidelines cover everything from their 0% tolerance policy for underage users or roleplaying about minors, their commitment to reporting serious violations to the proper authorities, their strict policy against advertisement, escorting or prostitution, and their views on harmful or violent content. Their homepage also explicitly states, "No sex work allowed."



Given the deletion of Backpage and the Craigslist "personals" (w4m, m4w, w4mw, mw4m, mw4mw) section, consenting adults are seeking new ways to connect with other individuals. And thankfully, these Doublelist personals are a free, fun, and low-risk way of consenting adults to find other casual encounters, hook-ups, strictly physical, or no-strings-attached relationships, in their local areas.



