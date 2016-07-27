New Windshield Wiper Review Site for Consumers Is Released – WiperAdvisor.com

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2016 --Windshield wipers are an important feature on any vehicle and they need to be good quality to work well during rain and snow. Many consumers don't know enough about windshield wipers to choose the ones that are the best for their particular vehicle. WiperAdvisor.com is an online review site that is focused on helping the consumer choose the right windshield wipers for their car or truck.



The windshield wiper reviews are written for the consumer that cares about the parts they put on their vehicles, whether it's windshield wipers or something else. On the WiperAdvisor website, information can be found on choosing the right blades for each vehicle, how to install them properly, how to take care of wiper blades so they last longer and much more.



Three top rated windshield wiper blades are featured that have been put through WiperAdvisor's extensive research process. They are compared to other wiper blades on the following five points: Effectiveness, quietness, performance lifespan, ease of installation, and warranty.



WiperAdvisor.com is becoming a market leader in the windshield wiper review space due to the thoroughness of the information provided on the site. This information is geared to help the consumer make an informed decision without the stress of wondering if they are purchasing a good product.



Roger Johnson, the Director of Media Relations, says "WiperAdvisors is dedicated to helping the consumer find the right wiper blades for their vehicle even if they don't know anything about cars and trucks. Many consumers think that dealing with car and truck parts is scary and too difficult. We help them see that they can handle these choices and learn to make informed decisions that will save them money and provide them with the clean, unblocked windshields they want to have when the weather is bad."



WiperAdvisor's approach to providing the consumer with this information makes them an authority site that the consumer can rely on when they need information on windshield wiper blades. They don't have to go from one site to the next, because WiperAdvisor has done all the work for them.



About WiperAdvisor

