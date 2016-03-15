New Wireless Bluetooth Headset Design Changes the Game on Kickstarter

Moscow, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --As if sleek design, Clear Voice Capture (CVC), and powerful Bluetooth processing wasn't enough to bolster a wireless charging headset, Dacom Creative Technology adds another rung to the ladder. The company has now made charging stands smart.



The newly launched cable-free headset gets a high-powered charge with one action. Users set the Dacom Roam Bluetooth Headset on the minimalistic, super high-tech charging pad and never deal with charging cords again. In exchange they get six hours of use, no dropped signals and a look James Bond wouldn't take for granted.



The headset has a dual microphone and can receive audio from phones, laptops or any Bluetooth device to play audio or enable voice chat on numerous platforms. It will also connect two separate phones simultaneously.



For more information visit www.dacomroam.com.



To support the project on Kickstarter visit http://bit.ly/dacomroam.



About Dacom Creative Technology

Dacom Creative Technology is a company that is specialized in the design and manufacturing industry for Bluetooth headset accessories. The company has over 15 years of manufacturing experience and 5 years of in-house R&D design expertise.



https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xwmvsz9mo35n4at/AABudsXrxgzKuFyZn6Ww8jVka?dl=0



Don Wilder

COO, Dacom Creative Technology

Don@dacomroam.com

116 E. 3rd Street, STE 206

Moscow, Idaho 83843

Website: www.dacomroam.com