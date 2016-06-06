New Workshops 0f 2016 on the PADI IDC Gili Islands with Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod

Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --During the course of 2015, many new workshops were created on the PADI IDC Gili Islands Program to assist and enhance the careers of new scuba diving Instructors.



The PADI Online Workshop is an additional workshop designed by Holly to assist instructors in their new career. The workshop is an introduction to the PADI Website and how to use it including searching for job vacancies, dive centers and latest news. How to download all the required paperwork for a particular program including liability releases and how to check for diver certifications and personal instructor credentials including student records. One of the most important features of the workshop is how to process certifications online for newly certified student divers. Although this is not a part of the PADI IDC syllabus, it is a vital workshop and provides candidates with information that they will need on a daily basis whilst working as a scuba diving instructor.



The Dive Site Setup Workshop has now been expanded to provide information about conducting different PADI programs based on the level of training being provided. The workshop is designed to consider what is required of the training site, where to position students, where the instructor should be positioned, where the Assistant or Divemaster should be positioned and how to best handle a range of situations dependent on the number of students.



Another extension to this workshop is the Student Control Workshop which focuses on individual skills and the best possible way to control students in a safe and effective manor dependent on the particular skill being conducted and the surrounding conditions (currents etc.). Again this includes where the instructor should be positioned in relation to the student or students in the case of buddy skills and where to position the assistant or Divemaster. Indonesia is renowned in diving circles for its interesting, varied and sometimes challenging conditions; this provides a unique, dynamic and fantastic training opportunity for candidates who choose to complete their IDC in Gili Trawangan. There are also many more in water additions to the required PADI IDC syllabus.



The program takes place every month and offers world class facilities at the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan and all Instructor level training is entirely conducted by Multiple Award Winning Platinum rated PADI Course Director Holly Macleod who has a global reputation for both excellence and success within the industry.



To see the latest news and updates on the program simply log onto Facebook and check out the PADI IDC Indonesia Fan Page and see what's currently happening on the program. Another great way to see previous students progressing through their training is to check out the PADI IDC Gili slideshow and see candidates in action during 2015.



Complete information about the program can be found within the PADI IDC Indonesia PDF Brochure.



Contact:

Justin Time Dive Publications

The Gili Islands IDC

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

www.idc-gili.com/



Related Links:

https://www.facebook.com/GiliIDC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToFUJ-xR8cs

http://gili-idc.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/padi_idc_indonesia_gili_islands_2016.pdf