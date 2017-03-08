Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2017 --The experienced Maryland bankruptcy attorneys at Goren & Tucci, LLC, are advising current and prospective clients that even though two months have passed in 2017 already, it's still not too late to take action with important financial resolutions for the New Year. By taking the right steps now, huge strides can be made towards improving personal finances for the rest of the year, and beyond that, for years to come.



"If you were feeling motivated when the calendar flipped to 2017 but haven't gotten started yet, then the good news is that you can still take meaningful steps which offer a huge impact on your financial wellbeing," says Maryland bankruptcy lawyer Brian Tucci.



The steps taken will vary from person to person, but for many individuals, filing bankruptcy may be the best course of action. Pulling the trigger on this offers immediate benefits, ranging from the automatic stay, and then the resolution or elimination of outstanding debts to come. The sooner that bankruptcy is filed, the sooner there can be a solution in place which enables a fresh financial start.



"In many instances however, there are non-bankruptcy alternatives which offer wonderful relief for individuals," says experienced bankruptcy attorney Robert Goren.



"This includes debt negotiation and settlements, consolidation or reorganization, and loan modifications, all of which help you get back on track by reducing both month to month and long-term burden," he continues. "And it's most certainly not too late to follow through on New Year's financial resolutions, either. The action you take right now can pay off in a major way for the rest of the year."



This time of year individuals often receive tax refunds which can provide the payment needed to file bankruptcy and obtain a fresh start. Goren & Tucci offer flexible payment terms and competitive rates.



Learn more about Bethesda, Maryland bankruptcy law firm Goren & Tucci by visiting GorenTucciLaw.com. Or call 301-977-4300 with any questions and to schedule a free consultation to discuss the best course of action to follow through on a resolution to improve personal finances.



