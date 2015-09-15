New Year Schedule PADI IDC Indonesia with Holly: Platinum PADI CD Gili Islands 2016

Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2015 --A Multi Award Winning Elite Platinum PADI Courses Director along with a world class premier PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) give a student the perfect opportunity to excel in this exciting and dynamic industry.



The course is conducted at Trawangan Dive; the first ever established PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in the entire West Nusa Tenggara Province in Indonesia, which include the Lombok and Gili Islands areas. Today the dive center remains the only CDC Center in Gili Trawangan and is also one of the largest dive centers within the country; annually achieving more PADI certifications than anyone else and thus having some of the most experienced dive professionals available. During any of the many Instructor training programs offered, candidates will get to work alongside a range of different Instructors and therefore gain valuable knowledge and skills that can only be learnt within the field, and at the same time fine tune personal approaches to providing education.



Instructor level training is fully conducted by Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod, who has a wealth of experience within the recreational diving industry. Having worked and dived in multiple locations such as Europe, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Papua New Guinea and of course Indonesia, Holly has developed a vast knowledge of what potential scuba diving instructors can expect from particular geographical and cultural regions. Having also worked within a vast range of job roles in and around the diving industry, Holly has developed a wide range of experiences for different roles within the industry. Today Holly is fully committed to providing second to non-high quality instructor level PADI training and has received multiple awards to compliment her efforts.



The Dive Center was initially awarded the PADI "Career Development Center" CDC Status, which is awarded to dive centers that "go the extra mile" in terms of Instructor Career Development including the provision of additional training and the inclusion of further education and "on the job" training. The Platinum Status award was granted to Holly in respect of an overall experience within and commitment to the instructor training industry by delivering the highest possible standard of dive education and further training available. The "Elite-300" Award is provided to Instructors based upon the sheer number of certifications issued within any given year and illustrates pure experience within the recreational diving industry. The "Elite-300" Award was granted for Holly's achievements is awarding over 300 Professional level certifications within one year.



The Gili Islands are the perfect place for new instructors to begin a career as a Scuba Diving Instructor. The islands are comprised of golden palm swept beaches surrounded by crystal clear tropical blue water and a magnet for tourists looking to unwind and potentially try diving for the first time. Therefore as the local tourism industry grows exponentially, so will the local diving industry; hence new instructors will always be required by local dive operators.



