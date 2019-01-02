Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2019 --Here's an amazing coincidence for you: two Hudson County mothers who share a birthday now share their birthdays with happy and healthy newborn babies.



Kaulimah Parson and Souad Elassari, Jersey City residents who both celebrate their birthdays on Jan. 1, welcomed a baby girl and a baby boy, respectively, into the world early this morning. They're the first children born in the county in 2019.



"It's such a blessing," Parson said of her baby girl, Zuri, who was born at 1:41 a.m at the Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus. "She's great, she's healthy and happy."



Elassari's son, her third child, was born at Jersey City Medical Center. The 7 pounds, 5-ounce baby boy was born at 9:58 a.m.



"I'm feeling better now, and I'm happy," Elassari said at the Jersey City Medical Center.



Doctors at Christ Hospital later in the day helped deliver Jason Manzanarez, the new son of Jersey City residents Reyna and George Manzanarez. Born at 3:58 p.m., the baby boy weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.