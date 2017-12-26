New Year's Flash Back to Recording Artist Josh Pfeiffer Ringing in 2016 with Las Vegas Showgirls

Lihue, HI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2017 --As we countdown to New Year's and the end of 2017, we flash back to New Year's Eve 2015, and recording artist Josh Pfeiffer performing live with Las Vegas showgirls. The performance welcomed in 2016, which ended up being a big year for the recording artist. Later that year he released his critically acclaimed music video "Life".



It was a beautiful evening, with thousands of VIP guests in attendance. Wearing formal attire, they took part in the "Great Gatsby" themed New Year's Eve event. It was definitely an affair to remember as Josh performed live with his thirty piece orchestra. He was joined by Las Vegas showgirls, courtesy of Maria Battaglia with Always Entertaining. Jennifer Vossmer did a fabulous job choreographing the dance routines for "Luck Be A Lady" and "Sway". "It's difficult to describe just how exhilarating it is to front an orchestra. Performing with the lovely showgirls to ring in the new year capped off a wonderful experience", said Pfeiffer. "It doesn't get much better than that".



This year, Pfeiffer will be ringing in the new year with his latest music video "Brand New Shoes", scheduled for release December 29th. The song was penned by his close friend David Schram. The video was directed by 5 time Emmy winner Alejandro Guimoye and features model Haley Sutton. "It's going to be a fun weekend, and I can't wait to see how people respond to the new video and song".



About Josh Pfeiffer

Josh Pfeiffer is an American singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Born on June 27th, 1973, Josh hails from Sonora, California. Josh is married to Tara Pfeiffer and the couple has three children. The family now resides in Sacramento, California. His debut album "American Crooner Act:1" was released in 2010. In 2016, Josh released the music video for his single Life directed by Emmy Award winner Alejandro Guimoye in 2016.



You can also stay up to date with Josh on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/josh_pfeiffer_ and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/joshpfeiffermusic.