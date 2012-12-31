New Year's Stocks Traders and Investors Should Know About: (NASDAQ: AEZS), (NYSE: WFR)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2012 --AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: AEZS) 2.47 +0.30 (13.82%) The company announced that the FDA supports a phase 3 trial of its drug AEZS-108, a potential treatment for endometrial cancer. The U.S.-listed shares of Canadian drugmaker Aeterna Zentaris Inc surged after the company said it had reached an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on a special protocol assessment by the FDA for a Phase 3 registration trial in endometrial cancer with AEZS-108 treatment.



Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a late-stage drug development company specialized in oncology and endocrine therapy. The Company’s pipeline encompasses compounds at all stages of development, from drug discovery through to marketed products.



MEMC Electronic Materials, Inc. (NYSE: WFR) 3.17 +0.09 (2.92%) The Company announced that two members of its Board of Directors, John Marren and William Stevens will be retiring from the Board. The effective date is December 31, 2012. Marren and Stevens have each served on the MEMC Board for 11 years. Additionally, the company announced that directors Emmanuel Hernandez and Marshall Turner have been appointed to succeed the retiring directors as Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee, respectively. Canadian Solar Inc.(NASDAQ:CSIQ) as per its agreement entered with MEMC Electronic Materials, Inc.(NYSE:WFR)’s SunEdison subsidiary, completed a C$37 million ($37 million) purchase of two solar power projects in Ontario. MEMC Electronic Materials, Inc. (MEMC) is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of silicon wafers.



