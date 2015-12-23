New York Baby Retailer Meets the Needs of Parents Seeking Trusted, Brand Name and Boutique Baby Products

Syosset, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2015 --The proprietors of Cuddle Baby, a retail store that offers a broad variety of baby and child care products for parents of newborns to children 4 years of age, are excited to announce the opening of their new online store. As a retailer of a wide variety of infant car seats, booster seats, play yards, strollers, and other quality nursery and child care products and accessories, Cuddle Baby carries top baby brands including Nuna, Mountain Buggy, Munchkin, Fisher-Price, Safety 1st, Naturepedic, and more. Customers can shop the website for the best brands in diaper bags, nursery furniture, infant clothing, infant and toddler toys, and other baby gear.



Cuddle Baby recently opened a retail location in Syosset, New York with an invitation to the general public to celebrate the grand opening on November 21, 2015. Friendly, well-trained retail professionals are available at the store to offer advice in providing high-quality customer service and give customers an optimal shopping experience.



In an effort to provide the highest quality of customer service and keep customers happy, the online store offers customer support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Sales representatives are ready to assist in taking orders and answering questions. All orders are processed and shipped within 1–3 business days, giving consumers quick access to the products they buy. Customers who are not satisfied with a purchase can return the item within 30 days for an exchange or credit. Shipping costs for returns are not refunded.



Baby Gear Experts

The retailer's extensive knowledge of baby gear products translates into better customer service. Working to remain continuously updated on product changes in order to give parents trustworthy information, including what they need to know to keep their baby safe, the Cuddle Baby team offers advice on baby equipment that is currently in vogue and can also tell parents what is already out of date.



As baby gear experts, the retailer can advise parents on what items they absolutely need and what items they may never use. Customers also get advice on practical matters such as how much a stroller weighs, the height of a particular car chair, or whether or not a changing table is just right for their needs. Questions are always welcome, particularity regarding which models of different products offered are best suited to meet a parent's specific needs. This translates across the brick and mortar store as well as website, which provides digital answers for parents regarding topics such as, "Is a certain baby product compact, lightweight, and easily transportable enough to meet my needs?"



Boutique Baby Products

As a specialty retailer, Cuddle Baby offers high-quality, brand name baby products that generations of parents have come to trust. The retailer offers a wide selection of must-have baby products, essentials, and unique, specialty baby gifts. Customers looking for the perfect baby shower gift or gift for a new baby whether or not it's on the mom-to-be's list, can choose from a wide assortment of options.



Products are available to help parents provide a nurturing and safe environment for their child throughout the various growth and developmental stages. The retailer's boutique baby products take into account that children differ in their energy levels and that no two babies are alike in their physical, emotional, social, and cognitive growth. No matter what baby essentials customers need, they are sure to find great values in trusted brands.



About Cuddle Baby

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, Cuddle Baby is an online baby gear store, with a Syosset, New York brick and mortar storefront. The baby retailer specializes in boutique baby products including strollers, car seats, nursing and feeding products, nursery items, clothing and accessories, toys, gifts, and more.



As go-to baby gear experts, Cuddle Baby prides itself on being a resource for parents throughout every step of the parenting journey, brining experience and selection to help parents find the right gear for their baby, from newborn up to about 4 years of age. Cuddle Baby features a handpicked mix of parents' favorite specialty brands, such as Nuna, Melissa & Doug, and aden + anais®, as well as the classic baby brands parents have come to love and trust, including Fisher Price, Inglesina, and Philips Avent.



Cuddle Baby is located in Syosset, New York at 575 Underhill Boulevard, Suite #305 and also has an online shopping destination, cuddlebaby.com.



For more information, visit the Cuddle Baby online at http://www.cuddlebaby.com/.