New York Bathtub Restoration Company Tub Team Launches Professional Bathtub Restoration Service

The New York Company provides homeowners with brand new looking bathtubs and showers without the expense of remodeling. Homeowners in New York are saving thousands of dollars through the service.
New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2016 --A professional bathtub refinishing expert – Tub Team is providing residents in New York and beyond with a professional bathtub restoration service. The company which has quickly become one of the most recommended services in New York for bringing a bathroom to life can help homeowners save thousands of dollars.
Each year homeowners spend thousands of dollars on remodeling their bathrooms to replace a bathtub or shower. The cost of removing and replacing a bathtub can cost around $3,100 and more according to the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). Tub Team, based in New York provide a more affordable way and a less messy way of bringing life to a bathroom. They can offer a professional restoration service where they refinish and restore the tub to its original condition.
A spokesman for Tub Team said: "When a bath, or bathtub becomes old with scratch marks or chipped, many people believe they have to buy a new one. We can bring the bathtub back to life while saving people time and money."
The process of bathtub restoration removes the high charges of remodeling a bathroom, and the time it takes to have a new bathtub installed. To have a bathroom remodeled can take up to a week depending on its size. To have a bathtub restored it can take less than a day, providing a more convenient and cost effective method.
The team at the New York Bathtub Restoration Company are highly trained. They provide a professional service with a satisfaction guarantee.
Those services include:
- Refinishing
- Reglazing
- Resurfacing
- Repair
For homeowners looking to sell their property, restoring a bathtub can be a much more affordable way of making the bathroom appealing to potential buyers. Tub Team can provide their services at a time that suits their customers.
For more information about Tub Team and their unique services, visit them online at http://www.tubteam.com.
About Tub Team
Tub Team provide a professional restoration service for bathtubs and showers. They have helped New York homeowners to save money by restoring their bathtubs instead of replacing them.
Tub Team
119 N 11th St #3e
Brooklyn, NY 11249
thetubteam@gmail.com
347-269-3733