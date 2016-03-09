New York Bathtub Restoration Company Tub Team Saves Homeowners Thousands of Dollars

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --A professional bathtub refinishing expert – Tub Team is providing residents in New York and beyond with a professional bathtub restoration service. The company which has quickly become one of the most recommended services in New York for bringing a bathroom to life can help homeowners save thousands of dollars.



Each year homeowners spend thousands of dollars on remodeling their bathrooms to replace a bathtub or shower. The cost of removing and replacing a bathtub can cost around $3,100 and more according to the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). Tub Team, based in New York provide a more affordable way and a less messy way of bringing life to a bathroom. They can offer a professional restoration service where they refinish and restore the tub to its original condition.



A spokesman for Tub Team said: "When a bath, or bathtub becomes old with scratch marks or chipped, many people believe they have to buy a new one. We can bring the bathtub back to life while saving people time and money."



The process of bathtub restoration removes the high charges of remodeling a bathroom, and the time it takes to have a new bathtub installed. To have a bathroom remodeled can take up to a week depending on its size. To have a bathtub restored it can take less than a day, providing a more convenient and cost effective method.



The team at the New York Bathtub Restoration Company are highly trained. They provide a professional service with a satisfaction guarantee.



Those services include:



- Refinishing

- Reglazing

- Resurfacing

- Repair



For homeowners looking to sell their property, restoring a bathtub can be a much more affordable way of making the bathroom appealing to potential buyers. Tub Team can provide their services at a time that suits their customers.



