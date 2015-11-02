New York Cardiac Diagnostic Center Announces More Accurate Blood Pressure Detection

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2015 --In view of the increasing evidence that lower blood pressure guidelines could save lives (New York Times, September 11, 2015) Dr. Steven Reisman, Director of the New York Cardiac Diagnostic Center in Manhattan, has secured a medical device (BpTRU™) to more accurately determine blood pressure prior to recommending treatment. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Accurate blood pressure measurements could reduce the national cardiovascular mortality rate.



It is well known that blood pressure measurement in a doctor's office is subject to error and also to "white-coat" effect. This may be due to patients having a higher level of anxiety prior and during an office visit than in a patient's normal environment. An automatic device such as BpTRU that measures blood pressure without a nurse or physician in the room can overcome these errors in measurement.



BpTRU takes six blood pressure readings and discards the first reading and then establishes an average of the remaining five readings - which are performed at two minute intervals. Since a difference of only a few millimeters of mercury can modify a physician's decision to treat a patient, accurate blood pressure determination is critical in determining treatment. In addition, this device can be used to follow blood pressure measurements in those undergoing medical therapy.



Dr. Steven Reisman, the Director of The New York Cardiac Diagnostic Center utilizes the BpTRU device in the initial evaluation of patients to screen them for high blood pressure or hypertension and to more accurately determine who needs treatment.



According to the Mayo Clinic, high blood pressure can cause:



- Heart attack or stroke

- Aneurysm

- Heart failure

- Weakened and narrowed blood vessels in your kidneys (impair these organs from functioning normally)

- Thickened, narrowed or torn blood vessels in the eyes (this can result in vision loss)

- Trouble with memory or understanding



"State of the art medical devices such as BpTRU could be lifesaving and save a significant number of lives by accurately guiding more aggressive blood pressure treatment resulting in a falling death rate from heart attack and stroke." stated Dr. Reisman.



The New York Cardiac Diagnostic Center (http://www.newyorkcardiac.com) has three convenient NYC locations: Upper East Side, Midtown West, and Wall Street.



New York Cardiac Diagnostic Center: Wall Street (Financial District)

42 Broadway, Suite 1530

New York, NY 10004

212-860-5404



New York Cardiac Diagnostic Center: Upper East Side

115 East 86th Street

New York, NY 10028

212-860-0796



New York Cardiac Diagnostic Center: Midtown Manhattan (NYC)

200 West 57th Street, Suite 200

New York, NY 10019

212-582-8006