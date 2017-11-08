New York City Billboards Dare to Ask, "How Corrupt Is Wall Street?"

The Puerto Rico bankruptcy left tens of millions of Puerto Rico municipal bond holders throughout Puerto Rico and the 50 States with material losses. Many victims believe their losses were caused by Wall Street and Government actions. Repeated complaints to the Department of Justice and The Securities and Exchange Commission were met with inaction. In an effort to spur a robust Government response, bondholders kicked of a series public service messages utilizing billboards in Puerto Rico, New York and Washington DC.