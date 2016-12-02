New York City Feedback Tech Company Engages in Week-Long Events to Highlight Benefits of Listening to the Customer's Voice

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2016 --Ideacoil (http://www.ideacoil.com), a New York City incentive-based start-up, hosted a feedback panel discussion at WeWork Times Square to help educate businesses, entrepreneurs, and other consumer-dependent groups about the benefits of understanding customer experiences, decisions, and obtaining personalized feedback on projects.



The panel discussion featured Larry Scott Blackmon, Vice President of Community and Government Affairs at Fresh Direct, Laurent and Price-Mars Delly, brothers and co-founders of Ideacoil, a mobile and web-based feedback tool to help people capture insight from a crowd-sourced community of feedbackers, and Wrevel, an online event-based company dedicated to giving its users access to special parties and events in their areas. Lenore Kantor, President and CEO of Launch Warrior, moderated the event.



The panel discussed the importance of knowing your customers and understanding what makes them satisfied with a company's products and services. In the opening segment, Larry Blackmon discussed how the focus on core business practices such as customer satisfaction and customization of food and produce could help enterprises stay relevant and ahead of the competition. In addition, Larry noted how FreshDirect's ability to quickly address customer complaints helped improve the efficacy of a business' quality control department.



"In order to capture an understanding of how to improve, you need to first understand the areas that you are deficient in as a business or as an entrepreneur," said Laurent Delly. Laurent cited a pilot program at Ideacoil that involved developing a customer feedback plan for a local Harlem restaurant. The restaurant wanted to learn how to attract more customers during a specific time of the day.



Laurent went on to relate how Ideacoil aims at making the process of understanding and capturing knowledge easier from the consumer easier for a business. His brother Price-Mars added, "In today's sharing economy, so many businesses and entrepreneurs have really great products and services, but often do not have access to a systematic feedback system that can help them evolve the product or service to be more attractive to customers. Whether it's how an events company like Wrevel engages with customers or how a leading food and produce delivery company such as FreshDirect implements real-time data instantly, each has customers who look for unique values."



The Delly brothers' Ideacoil project strives to make learning for companies easier by channeling their experiences in exchange for what people love best – a reward.



With so many products and services available on the market today, it's no surprise to anyone that the buying behavior of consumers is a dynamic process. Many businesses offer innovative goods and services. However, rarely do these enterprises focus on critical metrics such as how the lack of options or even the most genuine and tacit piece of feedback impacts core company values.



Ideacoil continued the conversation on Thursday 17 November at the AlleyBoost Startup Expo, in the Flatiron North, Manhattan. At this event, the company showcased their startup in front of investors, and a mixed crowd of tech enthusiasts from various industries including finance, freelance, education and research fields.



Ideacoil won a coveted place on Entrepreneur 360 List at the Entrepreneur 360 Conference in Long Beach, California. After undergoing a rigorous selection process, Ideacoil joined a select group of businesses recognized as the Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America in 2016.



"We want to develop something that has incredible value and can integrate and use internet search engines, keywords, trends and even customer activity then links this data to a user's profile. This will make the whole feedback experience more accurate and more effective for businesses and entrepreneurs," remarked the founders of Ideacoil.



