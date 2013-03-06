New York City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2013 --Motty Katz is the owner of Five Boro Mold Specialist and an Environmental Services Entrepreneur, having been awarded for his efforts in contributing to Hurricane Sandy relief. Although he is a successful business man, he is also regarded as a family man, being happily married, with five children.



After graduating college, he has worked continuously to get his business to where it is now, being known for his perseverance, his healthy business sense and a high degree of professionalism. Since his efforts have been recognized for a long time, Motty Katz has already been featured in the NY Times, on local TV stations and he has won multiple awards for his achievements.



In the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, there has been an increase in mold infestations and health issues connected to it. The insurance companies have reported an increase in customer demands for assistance, but the needed paperwork has made the process very slow and difficult for the clients to get the coverage they need. To assist in this regard, Motty Katz has designed a new reporting system that makes the process easier for both the insurance company and the client.



About Five Boro Mold Specialist

Five Boro Mold Specialist, a New York City mold inspections company, has created and refined a detailed estimate special after Hurricane Sandy, which includes a pricing that is easy to understand. The goal is to create comprehensive reports that address the needs of insurance companies, in order that the customer gets what he needs from them, especially after the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy.



The new reporting system created by Five Boro Mold Specialist is accepted by most major insurance companies. Home and business owners alike are advised to inspect their buildings for mold, especially after the flooding caused by Hurricane Sandy. If you are ready to inspect your home for mold, let yourself work with capable technicians and specialists.



NYC mold inspections for Hurricane Sandy Mold Relief