New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2013 --Hurricane Sandy contaminated flood waters prompts NYC mold removal company to revamp mold removal protocols, along with launching new environmental service divisions for asbestos testing and asbestos removal, lead testing and lead removal, radon testing, and water damage and flood damage removal services.



It is no big secret that Hurricane Sandy has caused thousands upon thousands of people to be displaced, homeless, in debt from repairs and clean up, along with dealing with numerous environmental hazards all throughout the City. Many residents of New York City and other areas that were affected by the contaminated flood waters of Hurricane Sandy do not know or take into consideration that billions upon billions of gallons of raw sewage, fuel, trash, and other hazardous materials were mixed in with the sea water that inundated New York City.



A spokesperson for Five Boro Mold Specialist Inc. recently stated in an interview, “The environmental hazard crisis that New York City is currently experiencing is phenomenal. Not only is there toxic mold growing all over the City, we also have a tremendous amount of areas, homes, public areas, buildings, and abandoned buildings that are still posing a very serious threat to the general public as they have yet to be decontaminated and treated for mold. To make matters worse, we have toxic mold breeding, with sultry summer conditions, on top of a horrible allergy season. These conditions have already increased the amount of respiratory illness cases that have been reported over the past few months, and this is just one hazard. We still have contaminated areas all over the City, old homes and buildings with asbestos ridden materials that are now starting to crack from the water damage causing asbestos dust to be released into the air, amidst all of the other current airborne pollutants”. The spokes person for the NYC environmental service company continued with, “As there has been a substantial amount of media attention and charitable efforts geared towards eradicating toxic mold throughout the City, there are still numerous other environmental hazards literally luring in plain sight. As there are now numerous new environmental hazards plaguing NYC, we have decided to go ahead and extend our mold inspection and mold removal services to water damage and flood damage and decontamination services, asbestos testing and asbestos removal services, lead testing and lead removal services, and radon testing services. We have been serving residents and business owners of New York City for almost thirty years and we have never experienced such horrific environmental hazardous conditions.”



About Five Boro Mold Specialist Inc.

New York City’s leading environmental service company, proudly providing citizens of NYC for almost thirty years. Licensed, registered, certified, insured, and bonded. We provide- mold inspection and mold removal services, water damage and NYC flood damage services, asbestos testing and asbestos removal services, lead testing and lead removal services, radon testing services, along with any other type of environmental service hat may be needed.



