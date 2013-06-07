New York City Mold Removal Company Inundated with Hurricane Sandy Mold Claims

New York City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2013 --With toxic mold growing on top of contaminated areas in NYC, thousands upon thousands of residents have been reported to be suffering from exposure to this new type of mold compounded by an already potent allergy season. Armed with all of the latest mold removal technologies, one NYC mold removal company has been receiving recognition for their environmental and philanthropic efforts for those devastated by Hurricane Sandy.



This New York City mold removal company has received recognition from numerous local news and media outlets for not only their contributions to the NYC environmental industries, but more so for their philanthropic efforts contributed to their community throughout their greatest times of need.



With numerous residents of NYC being displaced or are now homeless due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Sandy, a large number of other residents are experiencing issues with repairing damages, decontamination, toxic mold, and now allergy season. Considering the extensive amount of flooding and damage caused in the New York City area, has been a leading cause in respiratory health issues especially this allergy season.



A spokesperson for this New York City mold inspection company, Five Boro Mold Specialist INC., recently stated, ”We have been servicing the entire New York City area for over twenty years and through numerous hurricanes and Nor easter’s. We have never seen a storm have such a magnitude of devastation for such a wide area of destruction all up and down the east coast. As we have established ourselves as not only pioneers in the NYC environmental industries through our proprietary reporting software and services which is accepted by NYC legal systems, insurance companies, and for other federal aid programs such as FEMA; we have been proud to not only start our own Hurricane Sandy Mold Relief Fund for low income families suffering from mold, but more so with assisting home owners and renters with filing all the different types of claims through the use of our professional mold removal services in NYC. Now seeing how pretty much all of NYC was under contaminated water, the mold problem lurking could end up being a major health crisis for the millions of people in New York City”.



