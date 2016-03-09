New York City Self-Storage Bin It Launches Free Pick Up and Delivery Service

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --A leading New York City self-storage company has today announced they are offering a free pick up and delivery service for people who would like to store their items and de-clutter their home. This service allows a person to have their personal items stored without worrying about driving to a self-storage depot. It removes the cost incurred of driving to and from the storage depot and makes it more convenient for people who live in isolated areas or do not have access to a vehicle.



Bin It self-storage pick-up and delivery service remove the stress out of storing items for short or long term. Unlike other self-storage companies in New York where the customer has to take their items to the storage unit and then visit it each time they need the items back or some of those items, Bin It, offers a free delivery service. The service has been described as a huge advancement in the way people store their belongings, and with the low prices charged, it has become a very cost effective storage service.



The service is simple to use, the customer contacts Bin It (http://www.bin-it.com/residential) and gives them the details of what is required to be stored and then a member of their team will arrange a date and time for the items to be picked up. When the customer requires the items back or some of those items, they simply contact Bin It, to arrange a time and date for delivery.



The New York City self-storage service that has received 5 star Yelp reviews starts from just $79 for 15 bins for two weeks. The bins are sturdy and made out of durable plastic. They can store items, which include toys, makeup, kitchen appliances, and many other items. For people requiring the service for longer than two weeks, they pay $1 per week per bin, providing a cost effective way to store personal items for the long term.



The company has introduced a new app that allows the customer to take pictures of their items that are being stored. This allows the customer to use the app and go through the pictures and choose what items they want delivering back to the home.



To learn more about the service, please contact 888-552-4648 or visit http://www.bin-it.com/residential



About Bin It

Bin It is a unique bin and moving box service that offers two unique, but highly compatible, services to the New York City, Philadelphia, and Nashville areas. With Bin It, the customer orders temporary bins and they are delivered in a convenient stack to the home. The moving boxes from Bin It are made out of sturdy, durable plastic that can store all of your things, from clothes and shoes to toys, makeup, kitchen appliances, dinnerware, and everything in between. When you move into your new space and unpack, Bin It will pick up all the empty bins from the customers home, so they are box and clutter free.



Contact Details:

Bin It

888-552-4648

crew@bin-it.com