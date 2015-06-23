New York City WTF Boxing and Fitness Training Facility Is Helping People Build Physical Strength and Emotional Toughness

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2015 --Work Train Fight is a high-intensity boxing/fitness training facility, but it is also much more than that. At its core, WTF is about empowerment and community building.



Offering boot camps and training sessions that are designed to get people fit and teach people how to defend themselves; the trainers and teachers at WTF help people to become more than just physically strong. They pride themselves on helping members to become a stronger person – overall.



Alberto Ortiz owner and founder of WTF says, "If it wasn't for boxing, I would not have been able to open a fitness business in highly competitive, high-rent New York City."



As part of the bigger goal, WTF works to empower its female clientele, which make up nearly 80 percent their customers, hoping to help them avoid the domestic violence that he grew up experiencing.



To do this, WTF ensures that classes and training sessions are accessible to the masses. Affordability is key, with starting promotions of 3 (1-hour) boxing classes, WTF gloves, and hand wraps for $47. Memberships and commitments aren't required.



WTF offers a variety of classes, including a one of a kind punch counter under development, which tracks punches, and will soon also track heart rate, and calories burned. The classes available in New York City allow people to achieve fitness, confidence and to feel better about themselves.



To join the growing community, or to find out more about Work Train Fight, please visit http://worktrainfight.com



About Work Train Fight

Behind Work Fitness is a simple idea: respect for the individual. Work Train Fight respect that clients have individual fitness levels, aptitudes, interests, and goals. Everyone deserves to be healthy no matter your age, weight or financial situation. We strive for excellence by education, motivation, and more importantly appreciation to all our WORK members.



