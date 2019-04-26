New York Congestion Pricing Will Hurt Local Parking Industry Says CEO Patrick Murray of OnAirParking.com, to Launch New Product as Solution Soon

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2019 --New York's congestion pricing is seen to hurt truckers, bus companies, and taxis once it takes full effect in 2021. But that's not all. Parking industry expert and CEO of popular parking deals site On Air Parking Patrick Murray says the plan will also affect the local parking industry.



"This is another blow to the parking industry," said Murray. "The first being the surge in popularity of transportation network companies. We've already seen airport parking revenues drop because of Uber and Lyft. Now imagine how smaller players in the parking industry are going to compete faced with these big changes."



"They can't. Or at the very least, it's going to get worse before it gets better. We anticipate many parking garages in Manhattan to close down unless they can entice drivers to come out and park their cars with them."



Murray however said it is not too late for the local parking industry to work together and come up with a plan of action.



"Our company was born from long, candid talks with parking companies nationwide on how to compete against Uber and Lyft," said Murray.



That company, On Air Parking, went on to become an instant success with price-sensitive travelers with their unbranded off-airport parking deals, some of which are Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport parking for $2.75/day, John Glenn Columbus International Airport parking for $3.49/day, and Denver International Airport parking for $3.90/day.



"New York's congestion pricing is bad news for the parking industry, but it's not a hopeless situation. We believe we can replicate our success in the airport parking vertical to the situation in New York," said Murray.



"In fact, we're working on a solution right now. We hope to launch our latest product very soon, so please stay tuned for our announcement."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport.