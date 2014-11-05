New York Dentist Uses Newest Techniques and Technology

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2014 --New York City dentist Dr. Simon W. Rosenberg employs the latest technology and techniques for patients, including CEREC crowns, Waterlase MD dental laser treatments, SNAP imaging software, Invisalign, 6-Month Smiles and T-Scan.



CEREC porcelain crowns, onlays and veneers are one-visit procedures that provide fantastic results without pain, discomfort or multiple visits. CEREC crowns are created with an advanced material in the lab while the patient waits, following a 3D imaging procedure that perfectly maps the area where the crown will be applied. This means that there is no need for multiple visits, injections or procedures.



Waterlase iPlus & MD dental lasers are the modern way to perform several procedures that formerly required traditional lasers and the complications they entail. Hydrokinetic technology allows the removal of tooth enamel decay, bone and gum tissue with precision while leaving surrounding areas unaffected. The patient conserves more healthy tooth and gum structure. Waterlase reduces damage and minimizes trauma caused by drilling, and enables improved cavity-filling treatment. Patients experience less bleeding and swelling and require fewer dental visits overall.



SNAP Dental Imaging Software allows detailed computer imaging for doctors and patients to see the extent of oral conditions and disorders, damage and injury, and can provide a picture of the outcome of crowns, veneers, bridges and restorative procedures.



Invisalign straightens teeth with advanced polymer inserts that replace the costly, painful, expensive and time consuming procedures associated with traditional orthodontics, especially metal braces. 6-Month Smiles straightens the front teeth with clear brackets and wires, minimizing the look of traditional metal braces.



To learn more about the advanced technology available at Dr. Rosenberg's New York dental practice, visit him online at http://www.drsimonrosenberg.com