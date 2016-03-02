New York Dermatologist Offers Latest Treatment for Smoothing Fine Lines, Wrinkles, and Sagging Skin

Bellmore, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2016 --Dermatologist Dr. Morris Westfried recently began offering state-of-the-art skin treatments for his New York patients using the TermiSmooth™ 250. This specially designed dermatology tool delivers precise heat to the skin's surface, stimulating collagen production to tighten skin for a smoother appearance.



During each ThermiSmooth session, heat is applied directly to problem areas with a specially designed thermistor regulated hand tool. This tool gently warms the skin to stimulate collagen production, which plumps skin and reduces the appearance of sagging and wrinkles.



To achieve the desired results, ThermiSmooth treatments are given over the course of several short visits. Because of its ease of use and effectiveness, Dr. Westfried recommends TermiSmooth 250 as the preferred treatment for patients wanting to improve the appearance of skin in areas like around eyes and the mouth.



This technology opens the doors for people who want to correct minor skin imperfections without undergoing major surgery. Those who have benefitted from ThermiSmooth treatments see improvements almost immediately and often comment that it feels more like a facial than anything else.



Patients in the Bellmore, Inwood, and Brooklyn, NY areas who are looking for a board certified dermatologist can confidently seek treatment for a variety of issues including cosmetic procedures like Botox, dermal fillers and state-of-the-art wrinkle removal at Dr. Westfried's offices. Dr. Westfried is currently accepting new patients and those interested in cosmetic treatments like ThermiSmooth are encouraged to call and schedule a consultation.



About Dr. Morris Westfried

Dr. Morris Westfried is a top-rated board-certified dermatologist serving patients in Bellmore, Brooklyn, and throughout New York City and Long Island. With more than three decades of experience, Dr. Westfried is experienced in treating a wide array of dermatologic issues, including acne, eczema (atopic dermatitis), psoriasis, skin cancer and skin lesions, as well as offering cosmetic procedures like Botox, dermal fillers and state-of-the-art wrinkle removal using lasers and other techniques. Dr. Westfried is accepting new patients, most insurance plans, and has offices in Bellmore, Brooklyn, and Inwood.



For more information about Dr. Westfried and the services he offers at his New York dermatology offices, please visit www.tattoos-removed.com.