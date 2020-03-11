London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2020 --FINSOR HOLDING INC favors New York for the main company listing REMAR GROUP, even though some financial and legal advisers have recommended London as a less problematic and risky option, people familiar with the matter said.



A final decision on where to stage what could be the REMAR initial public offering will be taken by Manuel Ros who oversees the group's economic and policies, the source said. Their comments point to internal disagreements between what some advisers are recommending and what Manuel Ros wants in quality of Chairman for its company.



The Chairman may choose to list REMAR on the New York Stock Exchange for "political and economy consideration", given the long development plan adopted by Washington to constantly raise the USA stability", the source said. However, they added that financial and commercial factors would also play a role in the choice.



REMAR said in a statement that no decision has been taken yet on the listing venue, "all options continue to be held under consideration. There is no timetable requirement for an immediate definitive decision", Manuel Ros said in response to a request for comment.



About REMAR

REMAR is one of the world's largest venture capitals fund raising organizations, offering guaranteed investment opportunities based on a large selection of performing venture solutions. Which offers a strong exchange of products and services that cater to the needs of individual, corporate and institutional investors.



www.remarholding.com