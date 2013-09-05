New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2013 --"How Now, Hamlet," a new comedy by New York director David Watson, will premiere September 7, 2013 as part of the Aery Theater Company’s seventh annual short play festival at the Philipstown Depot Theatre in New York. Focused on an offstage conflict during a production of Shakespeare’s most famous play, Watson interweaves the offstage action with Shakespeare’s text, giving a new twist to the concept of a “play within a play.” The cast, under Watson’s direction, will be led by Kathryn Connors as Ophelia, and Adam Weppler as Hamlet. Alice Bahlke will play a female Polonia as the counselor to Sean Griffin’s King Claudius and Monique Sanchez’s Queen Gertrude. Michelle Snyder plays their overwhelmed Stage Manager. Production stage manager is KJ Morton. The festival continues through September 15.



Previous New York productions of Watson’s writing have included a verse translation of Molière’s "The Imaginary Invalid," and a New York-themed commercial production reimagining the back story of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” developed in collaboration with “Rudolph” songwriter Johnny Marks.



"How Now, Hamlet" was produced for the festival by non-profit Strut & Fret, Inc.