New York Laws & Regulations Resource Announced by CashAdvance.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2011 --CashAdvance.com, a leader in the cash advance industry since 1997 and an industry pioneer in supplying relevant financial education to consumers, announces the launch of its New York Laws and Regulations Resource. As many consumers know, payday loans are not currently permitted in New York State. In keeping with CashAdvance.com’s commitment to excellence and service to its consumers, their financial and legal experts continually monitor New York laws and regulations to provide consumers with the latest payday loan information.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Consumers can access the Laws and Regulation page by clicking on the link on the New York Consumer Resource page. New York residents can easily determine when or if loans are available, relevant interest rates and fees, repayment timeframes and much more. The New York Laws and Regulations page includes consumer protection guidelines to borrowers who have been offered a payday loan online. Until such time as payday loans become available in New York, consumers should visit CashAdvance.com's Loan Alternatives page.



CashAdvance.com regularly updates the Laws and Regulations page as part of its commitment to equip consumers with fast, complete, and accurate information. Armed with this knowledge, consumers are better positioned to make informed borrowing decisions. As laws, regulations and policies shift, New York consumers can be assured that they have the most up-to-date information surrounding a New York cash advance available. Consumers should visit the page frequently to keep their knowledge current.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, “Our New York Laws and Regulations page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in New York, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future.”