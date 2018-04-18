New York Recruiting Agency Announces Payroll Outsourcing Services

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2018 --Atlantic Group, a leading national recruiting and staffing firm headquartered in New York City with offices in Philadelphia, Boston, and Stamford, CT., today announced the addition of its new Payroll Outsourcing Services department.



Atlantic Group specializes in providing finance, accounting, operations, investor relations, IT, corporate services, administrative support, and healthcare recruiting and staffing solutions. By adding payroll outsourcing services to its industry-leading service lines, Atlantic Group now also offers a variety of fast, flexible payroll solutions that help employers save time, decrease payroll taxes, and lower insurance costs.



"Our payroll experts will help save valuable time by processing payroll reports and distributing funds correctly and on time," says John Ricco, Founding Partner, Atlantic Group. "No more reconciling payroll errors, no more cutting manual checks, no more payroll headaches."



Atlantic Group payroll experts also help reduce payroll tax risk for your business by staying on top of payroll tax regulations so you don't need to. Regardless of what state you're in, Atlantic Group payroll outsourcing features include:



- Calculate and pay federal, state and local taxes on your behalf

- Create, distribute and file W-2's and 1099's for all employees

- Create and file all Quarterly 94l's for your business

- Respond to all related payroll tax notices from the IRS or state payroll agencies



By utilizing Atlantic Group payroll outsourcing services, each and every employee that is outsourced into the Atlantic Group platform will decrease your company's workers' compensation insurance liability, and health insurance premiums, saving you time and money.



In addition, all employees have access to the Atlantic Group Payroll Services portal which will allow them easy access to paystubs and W-2's, and Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting.



When your business needs the flexibility to allocate resources to more critical areas, Atlantic Group Payroll Outsourcing Services provide the solutions your company needs.



"Atlantic Group is fully equipped to provide outsourced payroll services to help alleviate administrative and payroll costs for your business," says Ricco. "Whether it is 1 or 1000 employees, our certified payroll team will customize a payroll outsourcing solution that will accommodate your short and long term needs so you can focus on managing and growing your business."



About Atlantic Group

Atlantic Group was founded in New York City in 2006 with a primary focus on Finance, Accounting, Operations, Investor Relations, and other infrastructure roles. The firm has evolved over the last 10 years into a more diverse and comprehensive recruiting and staffing organization, with capabilities that now include staffing and recruiting solutions for Finance and Accounting, Corporate Services, Fashion, Temporary Staffing, Administrative Support, Construction, Information Technology, and Healthcare industries. In addition to New York City, Atlantic Group has offices in Philadelphia, Boston and Stamford, CT.



Atlantic Group

19 W 34th St Suite 806 New York, NY 10001

212-271-1180

http://atlanticrecruiters.com/