Temecula, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2014 --Three-time New York Times bestselling authors, Roger Connors and Tom Smith, are pleased to announce their newly published book, "The Wisdom of Oz: Using Personal Accountability to Succeed in Everything You Do." In the book Connors and Smith present the practical and powerful principles of personal accountability in simple, down-to-earth terms that you can apply in your home, school, workplace, or community. The book will help strengthen family relationships, improve friendships, motivate children, increase value on the job, and improve health and financial well-being.



In "The Wisdom of Oz: Using Personal Accountability to Succeed in Everything You Do," Connors and Smith show how anyone can use these ideas to rise above the obstacles in their own life. Expanding on the powerful philosophy they first introduced in their 1994 bestseller "The Oz Principle" and drawing upon over twenty-five years of experience with some of the most successful leaders and organizations in the world, they show how to unleash the power of personal accountability in order to improve one’s outlook in life-altering ways, giving a real, concrete boost that enhances the ability to think, to withstand adversity, to generate confidence and to increase natural emotional, mental, and intellectual strength.



“We’ve had so many readers of 'The Oz Principle' ask for a book just like it for their friends and families,” said Connors. “We knew people had used [The Oz Principle] before for their personal lives and it’s fantastic that we can finally bring this book and these principles to everybody.”



Along the way, they tell the true stories of people who have embraced the power of accountability in order to overcome the odds and take control of their own success—historical figures such as South African president Nelson Mandela and Polish WWII hero Irena Sendler, as well as everyday men and women, like a fisherman who survived 12 hours adrift in the open sea, a college senior who fell flat on her face in a 600-meter race only to jump up and win, and a 13-year-old soccer player who seized the opportunity to move from the bench to the starting lineup.



“Tom and I have been wanting to get this book out for a while now and it feels great,” added Connors. “A high school teacher has already told us that they are giving this book to their students to read. It just reinforces the power that accountability can have in everyone’s life.”



The book can be purchased from a variety of vendors.



To see where it is available visit the Partners In Leadership online store



About Roger Connors and Tom Smith

Roger Connors and Tom Smith are co-founders of Partners In Leadership, the Accountability Training and Culture Change Company with thousands of clients all around the world. They are also the co-authors of the New York Times bestselling books The Oz Principle, How Did That Happen?, and Change the Culture, Change the Game.