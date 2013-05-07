New York Travel Writers Society 2013 Award Individual Award Winners Announced

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2013 --New York Travel Writers Society (NYTWS) announced the 2013 Award Winners of travel writers, media specialists and photography whose outstanding work was represented in print and broadcast media in 2012. Winners will receive their coveted awards at the Holiday Gala and Awards ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2013 in New York City.



Seven winners were selected in recognition of their outstanding excellence in travel journalism, photography, publications, television and social media. Winners in this year's competition are:Lifetime Achievement,Peter Guttman; Travel Radio Personality of the Year,Heidi Fuller-Love; Travel Blogger of the Year,Marie-Eve Vallieres; Travel Photographer of the Year, Michael Doliveck; Member of the Year and Travel Writer of the Year, TR (Tina) Threston; Travel Television Personality of the Year, Darley Newman; Food & Wine Television Personality of the Year, Food & Wine Blogger of the Year and Food & Wine Writer of the Year; Maria Liberati.



"Our winners are superstars in their respective fields," said Sofia Braganza, CEO of the NYTWS. “We’re so proud to have some of the best and brightest names in the business associated with our organization and we congratulate our 2013 Award Winners,” said Braganza.



New York Travel Writers Society 2013 Business Award nominations remain open through May 14, 2013. Winners in the business categories will be announced during the 2013 Holiday Gala and Awards ceremony in New York City on December 14, 2013. Interested businesses are encouraged to visit the website for nomination instructions and information.



About New York Travel Writers Society

Based in New York City, the New York Travel Writers Society (http://NYTWS.org) is an international association of over 850 media professionals who focus on travel and travel journalism. Members include journalists, authors, editors, photographers and broadcasters. We also welcome members of travel related businesses such as tourism and tour companies, hotels, restaurants, and transportation companies.