New York Travel Writers Society Announces 2013 Travel Industry Awards

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2013 --New York Travel Writers Society (NYTWS) announced the 2013 Travel Industry Award Winners, yesterday, May 15, 2013. These prestigious awards will be presented to the winners at the NYTWS Holiday Gala and Awards ceremony on Saturday, December 14, 2013 in New York City.



"Our industry winners include well-known broadcasters like Darley Newman, television host and producer of "Equitrekking" as well as highly respected travel companies such as Trafalgar Tours, and, Holland America Line" said Sofia Braganza, Chairperson of NYTWS. “While the New York Travel Writers Society is a new professional organization, we are attracting the cream of the crop from the travel, hospitality and media industries, and we are thrilled to have the winners of our 2013 Travel Industry Awards affiliated with us. It is our hope to see continued growth in 2014 and have even more major corporations joining our ranks as members, partners, and sponsors.”



NYTWS congratulates the following 2013 Industry Award Winners: Cruise Line of the Year, Holland America Line; Luxury Cruise Line of the Year, Scenic Cruises; Hotel of the Year, Mandarin Boutique Hotel; Luxury Hotel of the Year, Cameron House on Loch Lomond; Spa of the Year, The Lodge at Woodloch; Tour Company of the Year, Austin-Lehman Adventures; Ski Company of the Year, Piste Cats Ski Holidays; Eco Tour Company of the Year, Anastasia's Africa; Luxury Tour Company of the Year, Trafalgar; Travel Magazine of the Year, Hemispheres; Travel Blogger Website of the Year, Cruise Currents; Culinary Magazine of the Year, BON APPETIT; Culinary Blogger Website of the Year, The Basic Art of Italian Cooking by Maria Liberati; Travel Photo in a Magazine or Newspaper, Bryan Pereira; Travel Television Program of the Year, Equitrekking (with Darley Newman); Travel Radio Program of the Year, British Airway's City Guide (with Heidi Fuller-Love); Travel Podcast of the Year, Travel with Rick Steves; Airline of the Year, Swiss International Air Lines; Bed and Breakfast of the Year, Castle Marne Bed & Breakfast; Culinary Television Program of the Year, Todd English.



About New York Travel Writers Society

