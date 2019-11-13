New York Travelers Save Money on Long-Term Airport Parking with This Parking Deal

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2019 --Travelers in New York are paying less for airport parking at the LaGuardia International Airport with a discounted parking deal. On Air Parking, the popular parking deals site that introduced unbranded parking to the market, is selling parking near LGA starting at $13/day. The parking deal includes a free shuttle ride to and back from LGA, and may be cancelled for free any time.



"Parking in New York is notoriously expensive," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Our deal is perfect for long-term parking."



"Because it's a five-star facility, travelers are essentially buying premium parking at a discount."



Parking at the LaGuardia International Airport currently costs $39 per day at the terminal. On Air Parking guarantees its cheap rates advertised online.



"We're giving travelers what they want, and that's ridiculously cheap airport parking."



To purchase a deal for LGA starting at $13/day, visit the On Air Parking LGA reservation page.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.