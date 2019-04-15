New York's Congestion Pricing Not a Deterrence to Using Cars, Says Parking Industry Expert Patrick Murray

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2019 --Transport habits don't change overnight and given the poor state of New York's mass transit system, it's unlikely that congestion pricing will deter people from using their cars. At least this is the view taken by Patrick Murray, the CEO of popular airport parking deals site On Air Parking.



"It's presumptuous to think people will leave their cars at home and start using public transportation because of congestion pricing," said Murray. "We see people just finding the means to pay for the congestion charge instead of taking the train. There are studies that found people are willing to pay for a better experience and in this case, that means driving their car."



"In other words, people are willing to pay to not use public transportation. So this doesn't really solve New York's traffic problems as intended."



Murray, an awardee of the National Parking Association, says congestion pricing is "progressive in theory" but its promised changes will still take years to materialize, one of which is an improved public transportation system.



"There are many factors behind the use of public transportation," said Murray. "Price is just one of them. If the goal is to increase public-transportation ridership, I'm of the view the system must be fixed first."



"This way there can be a real comparison between private vehicle use and public transportation."



Murray cites the increasing number of problems to New York's broken subway system as a major cause to the traffic jams.



"People will go for the option least stressful to them, even if it will cost them more," said Murray. "Congestion pricing will not reduce the number of vehicles on the road, at least not until the system has been fixed."



"To reduce traffic jams, we believe part of the answer lies in parking."



Murray revealed that the success of On Air Parking's two pilot locations for city parking led him to proposing a solution that will help decongest the streets. The popular parking deals site offers parking in Journal Square, New Jersey for $5.99 a day and Lenox Hill on Manhattan's Upper East Side for $9.99 a day.



"We're going to be launching something game-changing in New York soon that will help keep cars off the road. Stay tuned for our announcement on April 22."



