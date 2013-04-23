Auckland, NZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2013 --What is believed to be the most valuable shoe ever created in New Zealand is the result of a collaboration between exclusive jewellery designer Sarah Hutchings of Orsini Fine Jewellery (http://www.orsini.co.nz/) and footwear designer Kathryn Wilson.



The shoe, the centrepiece of Wilson’s autumn/winter 2013 collection launch, ‘An Evening Fit for a Princess’ held in Auckland, is encrusted with over $500,000 worth of white diamonds. Other designers exhibited items based on the diamond shoe.



The evening was not all about glamour as the event culminated in a silent auction for the shoe to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House, a charity which aims to raise the health and well-being for children.



Afterwards, the shoe was put on display at Orsini Auckland jewellery showroom in Parnell for just one day. The exhibit was heavily guarded by a security team, so no princes will be running off with this one!



Sarah Hutchings, director of Orsini Fine Jewellery, who designs her own collection of bridal jewellery including engagement rings and wedding bands, painstakingly placed each diamond on the shoe. She admits, like most women, she has had a lifelong love of shoes and could not resist the collaboration especially for such a good cause.



There is a reserve set for the piece and if that’s not reached, the diamonds will sadly be removed from the shoe.



Sarah said, “It is hard work which requires a lot of concentration and patience. You also need a good level of skill to set all of those tiny individual precious stones.”