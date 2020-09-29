Pisa, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2020 --Zerynth, a startup that offers Industrial IoT solutions, just secured a €2 Million Round A investment led by the Italian fund Vertis Venture 3 Tech Transfer, managed by Vertis SGR with the exclusive advisory of Venture Factory.



Zerynth was founded in Pisa in 2015 by Giacomo Baldi, Gualtiero Fantoni, Daniele Mazzei and Gabriele Montelisciani, and grew with the support of Ray Garcia and Andrea Galizia, experts in ICT technologies and business development.



"The Internet of Things is a unique opportunity to create new business models and improve industrial processes efficiency. However, the market offers complex solutions that are hard to be adopted, managed, and integrated into company structures.



Zerynth simplifies the adoption of the IoT by providing small and large companies with the tools for creating connected devices and for the digitization of industrial processes.



The financial, organizational, and business development resources of the Vertis fund will support Zerynth in the rapid transformation from "start-up" to "scale-up" company. We will be able to boost our market offer and create meaningful technological partnerships with the major players in the IoT landscape," Gabriele Montelisciani, Zerynth CEO.



"Simplifying complexity is a difficult art that only a deep technological knowledge accompanied by industrial intelligence can enable. Zerynth enables access to a multitude of sensors, data, languages, machines with extreme simplicity and a single standard: it is the element of simplification and homogenization that was missing today to overcome the obstacles to the implementation of networks of devices, machines, and complex sensors. I am proud to think that the fundamental element missing for a true and widespread 4.0 revolution was born from Italian research," Nicola Redi, Managing Partner of Venture Factory.



"The operation in Zerynth was "born under a lucky star" as it was among the fastest and most linear executions in the history of Vertis SGR. This happened thanks to the empathy that immediately arose with the founders and their desire to grow, and with our support, archive very challenging goals," Renato Vannucci, Vice Chairman of Vertis SGR.



About Zerynth

Zerynth (TOI Srl) is a startup headquartered in Pisa that provides system integrators and product companies with a hardware-software-cloud platform to develop IoT and Industry 4.0 solutions in an efficient, scalable and secure way, thanks to its patented technology. The idea for the company was born between the four founders at the University of Pisa. The Zerynth platform and services have already enabled numerous IoT solutions to digitize industrial products and processes at leading companies in sectors such as mechanics, automotive, logistics, industrial refrigeration, nautical, and agriculture. More information: www.zerynth.com.



About Vertis SGR

Vertis SGR is an asset management company specializing in the "Made in Italy Innovative" industry. Vertis is the only player in the private equity and venture capital sector operating in southern Italy. Its headquarters are in Naples; it has operational headquarters in Milan and a dense international network in Europe and the United States. Vertis' senior team has more than 120 years of cross-industry experience in finance, industry, research, and consulting. For more information: www.vertis.it.



Vertis Venture 3 Tech Transfer (VV3TT) is an early-stage venture capital fund managed by VERTIS SGR, with the exclusive support of Venture Factory. VV3TT is the first Italian venture capital fund entirely dedicated to Technology Transfer from Universities and Public Research Bodies supported by the ITATECH platform, the equity investment initiative promoted by the European Investment Fund (EIF) together with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP ) to support innovation and technology transfer processes. EIF's investment in VV3TT is supported by InnovFin Equity, with the European Union's support as part of the financial instruments of Horizon 2020 and the European Fund for Strategic Investments ("EFSI") established as part of the Investment Plan for Europe. EFSI aims to support the financing and implementation of productive investments in the European Union and ensure greater finance access.



Venture Factory is the exclusive Advisory Company of the Vertis Venture 3 Technology Transfer fund, focused on the industrial enhancement of research results. The company works closely with the main Italian universities and research organizations to scout and evaluate research results. The company also follows the investment process through the path of product development, growth in international markets, and divestment. Venture Factory has also continued to offer its Fund's Proof-of-Concept project financing initiative. For more information: www.venturefactory.tech.



