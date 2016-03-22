Newest "State of Addiction Policy" Article Now Live on Sovereign Health's Website

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2016 --Sovereign Health Group announces the newest article in its major editorial campaign, "The State of Addiction Policy."



This new series covers behavioral health topics relating to the United States presidential election and the current political landscape, running through Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2016. This latest editorial piece, "A timeline of changing attitudes toward addiction and treatment," takes a look at where popular support used to lie on addiction and how attitudes toward addiction have changed over the last 100+ years.



The inaugural article in this series, "The growing shift to treat addiction as a health issue rather than a crime," launched on March 6, 2016. The piece examines the gradual philosophical and strategic changes that have taken place over the years, as new scientific findings reveal addiction as a disease that affects the brain. Increasingly more people are discrediting drug addiction as a criminal crisis and moving toward understanding it for what it has been all along: a mental health issue.



"The State of Addiction Policy" series encompasses multiplatform coverage, including investigative reporting, educational articles, infographics and interactive elements to both inform and engage the nation's readership on the issues. Track this story and future campaigns at SovHealth.com, Facebook or LinkedIn.



Readers may also follow this series on Twitter by searching for #StateOfAddictionPolicy and #SovTalk. Sovereign Health Group is a trusted source for news and developments on the topic of behavioral health. The behavioral health treatment center will continue to educate professionals, patients and readers on subjects that affect the future of mental health and addiction treatment.



Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities.



