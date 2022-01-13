Newly Designed Herpes Dating App "HOPE" Is Now Connecting Singles with STDs in the USA and Around the World

Brighton, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2022 --The stigma of having sexually transmitted diseases is real and there's no less chance of having a normal love life and even a sexual one. HOPE app is getting things together and making dating a real deal. With a 100% free dating app users who are dealing with STDs come together as one community to support each other and date for real!



Hope app is giving a chance to start dating for real!



Hope as a FREE STD dating app for Herpes HSV-1 / HSV-2, HPV (Genital Warts), and HIV positive singles which is firstly launched in 2014, and newly designed in 2022. Hope brings back the hope itself and realizes that people with sexually transmitted diseases are no longer incurable.



"We care about people who are dealing with STDs and we are in great pain with them when it comes to dating. We are hoping that HOPE can bring them easiest in dealing with hard lifetime and cure their hearts with a love". – said the owner and creator of the Hope application. "People with STDs need some fresh feeling in their hearts and minds and HOPE application is here to help them achieve it"- He continued.



Hope dating app is all you need to start dating when you have STDs.



Even tho there might be other dating apps for herpes, STDs, and HIV-positive people what makes HOPE application a unique one?



Hope is 100% with no hidden cost and comes with a bunch of great features to make online dating much easier and convenient. Most people with STDs and HIV have no self-confidence and are afraid of making any new connections. Hope is giving free tools to help communicate and make it easier.



"We do hope that people with STDs will go out from their shadows and enjoy life to the fullest"- said the owner.



About HOPE

HOPE is a newly designed STDs/HIV-positive dating app by Hope Dating Team. For more information, please get HOPE Android app at Google Play Store.