Newly-Launched AcnePro1 Treatment System, Ups the Ante on Healing Acne with Hydrosilver Technology

La Jolla, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2017 --Taking on giants like Proactiv and Neutrogena in the acne treatment category of the retail market is no simple task. Gaining ground for both new science and effective results, AcnePro1's Hydrosilver Skin Cream makes its way to a marketplace all too ready for clear skin. The skin cream takes its verve from nano-silver, science's cutting edge answer to skin restoration. The healing properties of silver have been known for thousands of years. SilverSol® technology is the newest answer to the age-old colloidal silver. Twenty ppm (20 ppm) of the active nano-silver ingredient protects the skin from the multiplication of bacteria and fungus that inhibit cell growth. Cell growth equals healing. Protecting at a cellular level, AcnePro1's "secret weapon" has now taken its place as a proponent of science to further clear and balance acne prone skin. Combined with an acne cleanser and the proven results of 2.5% benzoyl peroxide, and a balancing mist created by a world wide clinical supplier specifically for acne treatment, provide all of the tools needed to treat and repair bad skin.



"When we found the groundbreaking answer American Biotech unearthed with over 400 research studies, and who now holds 42 patents for the technology, we were thrilled. The fact that Silversol starts repairing and hydrating the skin immediately on contact and creates an anti-microbial barrier that lasts up to 8 hours was exactly what was missing from the standard acne treatments that tend to leave the affected areas extremely irritated. We knew we had to bring such a powerful healing solution to those suffering from acne." said Jay Scoratow, CEO of Impact Product Development.



About Impact Product Development

Impact Product Development is the developer of AcnePro1 based in La Jolla, California since 1996. The company's flagship product AcnePro1 is a 3-step acne treatment system that effectively treats the affected areas, helps hydrate and rejuvenate the skin, but more importantly, it helps promote natural healing.



