Trumbull, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2016 --The Gartner report, "Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Planning Software (BCMP), Worldwide"1 explains that today's best of breed Business Continuity Management Planning (BCMP) software solutions no longer just provide business continuity. According to the report, BCMP software also provides some core risk management capabilities (IRMS), such as for Operational Risk and supplier/vendor risk and contingency; Crisis/Incident Management (C/IM), Emergency/Mass Notifications (EMNS) and complements and assists with Information Security and Cybersecurity. RecoveryPlanner, a Business Continuity and Risk Management Solutions provider, explains that some of its Clients are even using their Business Continuity Software, RPX, for vendor, contract and asset management.



According to the Gartner Report, "[t]he critical capabilities of BCMP software center on providing business leaders with a more effective means of evaluating operational risks and business impacts, as well as planning for, responding to, recovering from and restoring after a business disruption."1 Gartner also points out "that the BCMP software market provides not just planning capability, but also the crisis management capability."1



Some of the research highlights include:



- The benefits of a BCMP solution.



- The 7 critical capabilities that the optimal BCMP software addresses.



- Why "many organizations are moving from the traditional respond-and-recover approach to business disruptions to an agile operational resilience posture."



- What to look for in BCMP software and the trends that BCMP software should address.



Read the full "Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Planning Software, Worldwide." Also included in this report is the evaluation of 13 enterprise-class solutions for BCMP software. Gartner's evaluation criteria focused on two areas – their Completeness of Vision and the organization's Ability to Execute.



About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



