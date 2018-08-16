Golden, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2018 --Who would have thought innovation could revolutionize something as simple as a baby formula dispenser/bottle warmer? It's true. Gone are the days of laborious night feeds and messy on-the-go feedings. Welcome to baby formula preparation for the jet set. Now, formula can be thoroughly prepared and ready to guzzle in fifteen seconds from anywhere, anytime. How so? Simply, with a few pumps and a twist. Enter, the Jiffi Portable Bottle Warmer Set and welcome, compact convenience.



With three heating temperatures and an auto heat preservation mode for the direct heating of most wide neck baby bottles, the new Jiffi Baby product is a game-changer. Just fill its powder dispenser, fill the bottle with water, twist the lid, power it on, and turn it upside down to heat. Then, dispense the formula powder with a pump or two via a quantitative system. One press of a button releases one scoop of 10g of milk powder from the formula dispenser's 150g of milk powder storage. Shake to dissolve and feed a hungry baby. The FDA, CE, ROHS, FCC certified Jiffi Portable Warmer Set is powered with a USB or built-in battery.



Tony Chan, CEO of Jiffi Baby Co., LTD said of the launch, "We believe that even the tiniest tots deserve the best technology. We call it 'Love with Tech.' - our products are made to suit a busy generation who are also completely in love with their children."



For more information visit http://www.jiffibaby.com.



About Jiffi Baby Co., LTD

Jiffi Baby Co., LTD is dedicated to creating baby products with groundbreaking technologies.



