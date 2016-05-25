Boiling Springs, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2016 --With nutrition roadmaps going to the root cause of why people hold on to weight, Nutrition Strategist, Kyrena Robinson Ph.D., MCHN launches a game-changer. Designed to give a comprehensive snapshot of what's needed to reset metabolism, without injections, pills, shakes, proprietary foods, or counting calories, the Metabolic Balance® Plan is highly-personalized. To nix yo-yo dieting, it uses one's health history complete with personal statistics, allergies, food preferences and the results of two blood tests. This coupled with a targeted nutrition plan, four phases, and ten strategy sessions with a certified metabolic coach, the plan amps up the volume on the perfect health strategy. One that decreases fat storage and reduces inflammation to support the production of anti-aging hormones economically, simply, and sustainably.



With consultations spread over three to four months, either face-to-face, by phone, or via Skype, v-see, or FaceTime, support is ample. Adding to the benefits, Dr. Robinson also offers a special Athlete's Program, for competitors in any sport, completely detailed to their specific training and competition needs.



Dr. Robinson said of Metabolic Balance®, "This is an all-natural nutrition plan that balances your personal 'body chemistry' with the right 'food chemistry.' It's backed by 25-years of research that says your body is capable of producing the hormones and enzymes that are needed to function. However, to function, a body requires building material. Your own Metabolic Balance Plan concentrates on the exact foods that have what your body needs most. We leave no stone left unturned. And I'll be right here to walk you through every step of the way."



For more information visit www.kyrenarobinson.com and www.metabolic-balance.com/us.



About Kyrena Robinson Ph.D., BCHN

Kyrena Robinson, Certified Metabolic Balance® Practitioner holds a Ph.D. in Holistic Sports Nutrition, is Board Certified in Holistic Nutrition and counsels a wide array of clients throughout the world from her East Coast practice including everyday warriors, athletes, executives, adults, and children with various nutritional and/or medical concerns. Kyrena provides health-related programs to individuals, groups and organizations spanning academia, corporate wellness, community nutrition and restaurant consulting.



Contact:

Kyrena Robinson, Ph.D., BCHN

Nutrition Strategist & Founder, Authentic Nutrition

kyrena@kyrenarobinson.com

860-367-4470



Websites:

www.kyrenarobinson.com

www.metabolic-balance.com/us



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/Kyrena-Robinson-PhD-BCHN-426007554239187/

https://twitter.com/KyrenaRobinson