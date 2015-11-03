Newly Launched Mobile Veterinary Clinic Brings Care and Convenience to Long Island Area Pet Owners

Huntington, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2015 --Advanced Animal Care Center, in South Huntington, announced the launch of Advanced Animal Care Mobile—a new concierge mobile veterinary service that brings cutting-edge care, convenience and comprehensive integrative care to the homes of pet owners in the Long Island area.



Dr. Michel Selmer's mobile veterinary services include a perfect blend of Western Veterinary Medicine and Chinese Veterinary Medicine. He offers holistic care, integrative care, acupuncture, herbal therapies, wellness care, vaccinations or vaccine titers, nutritional counseling, dental care and end-of-life care.



"I often receive calls from pet owners that want to try our practice, but for different reasons they indicate they find it hard to get to us," says Selmer. "I knew that for me to be able to truly heal as many animals as possible, I had to take this next step and offer this concierge mobile veterinary service to the Long Island area."



For more information, call 631-367-7387 or visit TheCaringVet.com.



Michel A. Selmer DVM, CVA

Doctor Veterinary Medicine and Certified Veterinary Acupuncturist

Owner, Advanced Animal Care

mobile@thecaringvet.com