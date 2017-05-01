Newly Launched Muslim Dating App, MuslimOnly, Waves a Lively Goodbye to Arranged Marriage

Mountain View, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2017 --A newly-launched platform takes Muslim marriage to a whole new level, Tinder-style. MuslimOnly is the newest way for single Muslims to sidestep ancient tradition and take control of their own romantic life. Designed to simplify the process of finding a Muslim spouse, the platform "sparks" compatible matches. Matches that, with a little mix of American values, promise to safely adhere to the Islamic rules of courtship.



So how does the modern answer to Muslim dating work? With a free registration process, MuslimOnly members enter basic information about what they're looking for in a friend or a mate. They add photos and personalize their profile. They're then taken to members' profiles who have similar interests and goals. Using the Spark feature, members can then swipe right to make a match or swipe left to pass. Once a match is made, the free Muslim dating app allows the would-be couple to chat in real time via instant messages.



Spencer, CEO of MuslimOnly said of the revolutionary app's launch, "For centuries Muslim parents have arranged the marriages of their children, and when they do, they typically don't look at the whole person. Instead, they primarily look at education and genealogy. So, you could say, our app saves single Muslims from the rigors of traditional marriage. We give them a choice. Now, with personality and fun, they can confidently find their own perfect partner."



The MuslimOnly team manually reviews all new profiles daily to assure the safety and privacy of its members.



For more information visit http://www.muslimonlyapp.com. MuslimOnly is currently available on the App Store. The Android version is in development and will be released soon. To download the free app for iOS visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/muslimonly-1-app-to-meet-single/id1116028852.



