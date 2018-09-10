Newly Launched OTT Operator Flixon.tv Adds More Channels to Their Standard Lineup

Rehoboth Beach, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2018 --The all-new OTT service which made its debut this year signs deals with more networks to bring its customers more unique content.



Flixon.tv adds The Country Network, YouToo America, Biz TV and SPI International channels DocuBox HD, Fight Box HD, Fast'n'Fun Box HD to its existing channel lineup.



Flixon.tv offers its network line-up through its video streaming device with no contracts and low subscription pricing. It is a new OTT service that offers an extensive choice of top channels, the latest dramas, comedies, movies, sports, live events, music and documentaries to viewers with no annual contracts, and no need for installation. The Flixon.tv MultiScreen service enables homes to watch its full programming menu on its main box or other devices with no extra cables required.



Stacey Sobel, Executive VP, SPI International said; "We are extremely pleased to join with Flixon.tv as our newest distribution partner. To date, SPI International has secured distribution with an array of top entertainment platforms as well as the cable systems and local broadcasters. We seek to align our network with partners that offer quality choices and multiple access points for viewers, and Flixon.tv exceeds these criteria with an impressive consumer model."



Sandra Scott head of marketing for Flixon.tv said; "We are proud to welcome these new networks to our growing channel lineup. Flixon.tv is constantly looking to acquire more exciting, quality content for our consumers."



About Flixon Media

Flixon Media is a global leading legal OTT video solutions provider to telecommunication companies, content providers, ISPs, mobile operators, media companies, network operators, and distributors.



Flixon Media recently launched an OTT video service for both B2C and B2B customers in the United States which is a virtual multichannel video subscription offering that includes both linear television channels and on-demand video content for cord cutters, offering a selection of major cable channels and OTT originated services that can be streamed through Smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire, STB, phone, and tablets.



