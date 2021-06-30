Newly Launched Podcast Offers Medical Professionals an Intriguing Blend of Science, Tales from the Trenches, & Free CME

Springfield, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2021 --The search for an interesting and edifying medical podcast is over. The On Medical Grounds Podcast is available now at OnMedicalGrounds.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and other major podcast platforms.



Hosted by Jill Sellers, PharmD, On Medical Grounds fills a void in the medical podcast space by serving up timely topics, interesting and authentic conversations, and intriguing interviews with medical experts and industry professionals. Select podcasts also offer free continuing medical education credits.



The podcast's debut episodes include:



EPISODE 1: An Orthopedic Surgeon, A Bike Wreck, And Stopping the Cycle Of Opioid Abuse (Free CME)

This episode features an interview with Stephen Southworth, M.D., Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi on how he developed a protocol to improve perioperative pain management while reducing opioids.



EPISODE 2: Seven Things To Know About Treating Hyponatremia (Free CME)

This episode features an interview with expert nephrologist and mountain climber, Biff Palmer, M.D., UT Southwestern Medical Center, on why Hyponatremia needs to be addressed and appropriately treated.



EPISODE 3: How A Hospital CEO Prepared For A Pandemic

This episode features a conversation with Steve Edwards, president and CEO of Cox Health, (Springfield, MO) on what was going through his mind as it became evident that COVID-19 was becoming a deadly global pandemic, and how he leveraged lessons from the past, social media, and international connections to prepare for it.



Upcoming episodes will include the remarkable experience and recovery of a COVID-19 patient after 15 days on a ventilator, 21 days under sedation, and a total of 83 days in a COVID Rehab Unit, and the story of a family devastated by a rare disease and a sister's hope to find a cure.



On Medical Grounds is a production of Medavera,® a medical education program provider that focuses on creating exceptional learning opportunities for medical professionals. Medavera® identifies gaps in knowledge and care, methodically researches the subject matter, identifies top experts to guide the content, and utilizes groundbreaking formats to deliver stimulating and actionable medical education.



For more information, contact Rachael Johnson at rachael@medavera.com or 417.890-9722 extension 2.



OnMedicalGrounds.com